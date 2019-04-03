EEX To Introduce New Suite Of Commodity Products In Power, Freight And Emissions Derivatives

On 3 June 2019, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) will expand its product range on the derivatives market with new power futures, freight futures and options as well as further maturities in emissions options. Clearing and settlement of the new products and maturities will be carried out by European Commodity Clearing (ECC).
The listing of the new power futures extends the pan-European offering of EEX to the emerging power markets in Central and South Eastern Europe, thereby extending its range to 20 market areas throughout Europe. The product offering will include cash-settled power futures for Slovenia covering base and peak load products with weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly expiries. Furthermore, cash-settled Bulgarian and Serbian base load products with the same expiries will be launched.
EEX will further enhance the product portfolio in freight by adding both Handysize 7TC Futures and Panamax 5TC Futures as well as the respective option. This step reflects current market changes in the underlying physical freight market. The new contracts will be launched at EEX and EEX Asia, the Asian exchange arm of EEX Group.
In addition, the existing options on EUA futures will be extended by additional monthly and quarterly expiries.
"The introduction of these new products and maturities reflects the development of EEX as part of a global commodity exchange group", says Dr Tobias Paulun, Chief Strategy Officer of EEX. “We are constantly striving not only to expand our presence in Europe, Asia and North America, but also to develop our existing products and services further in order to best serve the needs of our clients.”
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.