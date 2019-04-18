EEX Supervisory Board Elects Thomas Book As New Chairman

The Supervisory Board of the European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) elected Dr Thomas Book as the new chairman at its meeting in Leipzig today.
Thomas Book succeeds Dr Jürgen Kroneberg, who passed away unexpectedly in February 2019. Dr Kroneberg accompanied the development of EEX as chairman of the Supervisory Board since the beginning.
Thomas Book has been a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG since 1 July 2018 and Chief Executive Officer of Eurex Exchange since March 2016. Furthermore he is Managing Director of Eurex Deutschland since May 2007.
Book has more than 20 years experience in the field of electronic trading and clearing. After joining Deutsche Börse Group in 1995 he was part of the project that founded Eurex. Appointed to the Eurex Board in 2007, he shaped Deutsche Börse‘s clearing business in his function as Head of Clearing until 2016.
“We’re looking forward to working together with Thomas Book as new chairman to further shape the growth and journey of EEX Group as global commodity exchange”, comments Peter Reitz, Chief Executive Officer of EEX.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.