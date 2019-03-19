EEX Reconfirms Its Support For The Development Of National ETS In China

In a 3-day technical workshop, EEX has engaged with staff of Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange (CNEEEX) and other Chinese stakeholders, sharing its experience in the operation and supervision of an emissions trading platform. The workshop was organized by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in cooperation with CNEEEX. In addition to EEX, the German Emissions Trading Authority (DEHSt) joined the discussion and provided views from a legal and regulatory perspective.
The discussions which were held in Shanghai between 12-14 March were aimed at supporting the construction of the national ETS trading platform in China. In this context, EEX experts from different departments shared their knowledge in the fields of market operations, market surveillance and business development.
The national Chinese ETS platform which will be operated in Shanghai will form a key element for the national ETS in China in the coming years. It is currently being developed as part of the first phase of the “ETS Development Plan” as outlined by the Chinese government. An essential part of the first phase is a knowledge transfer (“capacity building”) for officials and other stakeholders that are involved in the development of the ETS, and the plan calls specifically for international cooperation.
“EEX is committed to supporting the establishment of emissions trading schemes worldwide. We are convinced that the ETS is the most effective tool to reduce carbon emissions”, comments Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX. “The workshop was a great opportunity to share our considerable insights and expertise from Europe and the US and to transfer our knowledge with a view to the specific requirements and opportunities that China currently faces.”
EEX has a long-standing experience as exchange market operator in the EU ETS, the biggest carbon market worldwide. In the framework of the EU ETS it conducts large-scale primary market auctions on a regular base and runs a liquid secondary market. In addition, EEX Group is also active in North America through Nodal Exchange, providing contracts based on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the California Cap-and-Trade Program, which together form the second largest carbon market worldwide.
Independent of the GIZ technical workshop, EEX has recently concluded two cooperation agreements with two other carbon exchanges, China Beijing Environment Exchange (CBEEX) and China Emissions Exchange (CEEX) in Guangzhou. At this stage, the agreements aim at the mutual promotion of the exchanges’ products and services in Europe and China.
For further information: https://bit.ly/2UJU27s