EEX Publishes Revised 2019 Auction Calendar As Well As 2020 Auction Calendar For Emission

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) has published the revised 2019 calendar as well as the new 2020 auction calendar for the auctioning of EU emission allowances (EUA) in coordination with the European Commission, the EU Member States and the EEA EFTA states auctioning on the common auction platform (CAP2) as well as with the German and Polish competent authorities.
The 2019 auction calendar has been adjusted for the period from September to December 2019 in accordance with the Auctioning Regulation due to the operation of the Market Stability Reserve (MSR) taking into account the publication of the 2018 total number of allowances in circulation (TNAC) in May 2019.
The revised auction volumes from September to December 2019 will be as follows:
|
|
CAP2
|
DE
|
PL
|
Volume per auction
|
2,744,500 EUA
|
2,834,500 EUA
|
4,714,500 EUA
|
Volume last auction
|
3,013,000 EUA
|
2,840,000 EUA
|
4,717,500 EUA
The total reduction of the auction volumes due to the MSR in the period from September to December 2019 amounts to 117,563,500 EUA (CAP2, Germany and Poland). Apart from the revised auction volumes, all other auction details remain unchanged.
Furthermore, EEX has published the 2020 auction calendar for the auctioning of EU allowances (EUA). In 2020, the MSR applies from January to August based on the 2018 total number of allowances in circulation (TNAC). The volumes from September to December 2020 are preliminary as they will be subject to adjustments following the publication of the 2019 TNAC figures by 15 May 2020.
CAP2 auctions 2020
EEX will hold EUA auctions in the framework of the common EU auction platform (CAP2) on behalf of 25 EU member states and the EEA EFTA states. In addition, the auctions will include a volume of 50 million allowances for the Innovation Fund. These auctions are scheduled to take place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the period from 7 January to 14 December 2020.
Auctions for Germany 2020
The weekly EUA auctions for the Federal Republic of Germany will be conducted by EEX in its capacity as the appointed auction platform on Fridays starting from 10 January until 11 December 2020.
Auctions for Poland 2020
EUA auctions on behalf of Poland will be scheduled biweekly on Wednesdays during the period from 15 January to 2 December 2020.
The bidding window for all EUA auctions conducted by EEX will be open from 9.00 to 11.00 am CET.
The below table provides an overview of the auction volumes:
|
|
CAP2
|
DE
|
PL
|
Overall volume 2020
|
493,571,000 EUA
|
131,266,000 EUA
|
141,067,500 EUA
|
Volume per auction Jan-Jul
|
3,090,500 EUA
|
2,363,000 EUA
|
5,332,000 EUA
|
Volume per auction in Aug
|
1,545,000 EUA
|
1,181,500 EUA
|
2,667,000 EUA
|
Volume last auction in Aug
|
1,649,000 EUA
|
1,187,000 EUA
|
2,667,000 EUA
|
Volume per auction Sep-Dec*
|
4,888,500 EUA
|
4,182,000 EUA
|
7,964,500 EUA
|
Volume last auction in Dec*
|
5,148,500 EUA
|
4,185,500 EUA
|
7,966,500 EUA
Auctions of EU aviation allowances (EUAA) are not scheduled yet for 2020 and will be added to the 2020 calendar at a later date. EEX provides detailed information in the published auction calendar at the following link:
http://www.eex.com/en/trading/calendar.