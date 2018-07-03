 Skip to main Content
EEX New Participant: Nordic Power Trading France A/S

Date 03/07/2018

Nordic Power Trading France A/S has been admitted to exchange trading for Phelix Futures and Options, French Financial Power Futures and Options, Italian Financial Power Futures and Options, Nordic Financial Power Futures and Options, Spanish Financial Power Futures and Options, Belgian Financial Power Futures, Dutch Financial Power Futures, Swiss Financial Power Future, Greek Financial Power Futures, PXE Polish Financial Power Futures, PXE Czech Financial Power Futures, PXE Hungarian Financial Power Futures, PXE Slovakian Financial Power Future and PXE Romanian Financial Power Futures.