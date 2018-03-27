E.ON Energia S.p.A. has been admitted to exchange trading for Belgian Financial Power Futures, Dutch Financial Power Futures, French Financial Power Futures and Options, Greek Financial Power Futures, Italian Financial Power Futures and Options, Nordic Financial Power Futures and Options, Phelix Futures and Options, PXE Polish Financial Power Futures, PXE Czech Financial Power Futures, PXE Hungarian Financial Power Futures, PXE Slovakian Financial Power Future, PXE Romanian Financial Power Futures, Spanish Financial Power Futures and Options, Swiss Financial Power Futures, Futures and Options on Emission Rights and Spot Contracts on Emission Rights (Primary Auctions, Secondary Market).
EEX New Participant: E.ON Energia S.p.A.
Date 27/03/2018