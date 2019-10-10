EEX Group Update: 3rd Quarter 2019

Volume overview
|
Commodity
|
Unit
|
Q3/2019
|
Q3/2018
|
Change
|
Power Spot Market
|
TWh
|
144.7
|
138.0
|
5%
|
Gas Spot Market
|
TWh
|
326.0
|
236.0
|
38%
|
EU Environmental Products
|
Million tonnes
|
307.4
|
818.4
|
-62%
|
US Environmental Products
|
contracts
|
21,710
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Agricultural Products
|
contracts
|
21,505
|
24,037
|
-11%
|
Freight
|
contracts
|
14,550
|
6,875
|
112%
Key achievements
- In July, EEX Group announced that it will introduce a clearing service for Japanese power derivatives, to be launched in the first half of 2020. The new products will be the first ones for the Asian market on the EEX Power Derivatives platform, which currently comprises 20 market areas in Europe.
> Read More
- In August, the clearing house ECC successfully migrated its position and transaction management system for its cleared derivatives markets to the C7 system, developed by Deutsche Börse Group.
> Read More
- In September, EEX and Powernext announced their plan to offer power derivatives and gas markets under one Exchange license by integrating Powernext into EEX as of 1 January 2020.
> Read More
- In September, Nodal Exchange expanded its product offering in natural gas, by introducing seven new Henry Hub natural gas contracts.
> Read More
- On 18th September, Powernext successfully conducted the first auction of Guarantees of Origin (GO) for the French state. The auctions will be held on a monthly basis.
> Read More
- Also in September, EPEX SPOT celebrated its 10th anniversary, looking back on a decade of achievements that brought the European electricity sector closer together. EPEX SPOT was founded as a joint venture of EEX and Powernext in September 2009.
> Read More
Spotlight: Eastern-European Futures with continuous growth
On the EEX power derivatives market, futures for Eastern Europe continue their steady growth. In June this year EEX extended its product range to financially settled futures for Bulgaria, Serbia and Slovenia. These products complement the previous offering which include the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania and which have been migrated in cooperation with Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE). In the third quarter, a volume of 46.4 TWh was traded, which corresponds to a growth of 47 percent as against the same period of the previous year. The Bulgarian, Serbian and Slovenian contracts contributed 689,877 MWh to the volume.
EEX Group provides market platforms for energy and commodity products across the globe and provides access to a network of more than 600 trading participants. The group offers trading in energy, environmental products, freight, metal and agriculturals as well as subsequent clearing and registry services. EEX Group consists of the trading venues European Energy Exchange (EEX), EPEX SPOT, Powernext (which operates the PEGAS platform), EEX Asia, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) and Nodal Exchange as well as the registry provider Grexel Systems and the clearing houses European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX is a member of Deutsche Börse Group. More information: www.eex-group.com.