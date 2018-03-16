EEX Group Took Part In The Consultation “Fitness Check On Supervisory Reporting” Of The European Commission And Is In Favor Of Streamlining The Regulatory Reporting

EEX Group deeply believes in the simplification and streamlining of regulatory reporting. Electricity and gas derivative contracts are covered by reporting obligations stemming from four pieces of legislation: namely EMIR, MiFID II/MiFIR, REMIT and MAR. This constitutes a heavy reporting burden for energy exchanges and clearing houses as well as for market participants. Consequently, there is a need to streamline the requirements in order to avoid double reporting. For example, trades that have to be reported under REMIT or MiFID II/MiFIR should not need to be reported again, if they have already been reported under EMIR. At the moment, exchanges are delivering partially overlapping data in the context of EMIR, MiFID II/MiFIR, MAR and REMIT reporting.
Please read the executive summary of EEX’s response following the link.