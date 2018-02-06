EEX Group: Key Figures Of January 2018

EEX Group provides a market platform for energy and commodity products across the globe. The group offers market access and tailor-made solutions to trading participants as well as integrated process handling with its own clearing houses. The companies belonging to the group are specialised for the different markets and provide on-site support for their customers. EEX Group consists of the following companies: European Energy Exchange (EEX), the European Power Exchange (EPEX SPOT), Powernext, Cleartrade Exchange, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE), Gaspoint Nordic, Nodal Exchange and the clearing companies European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is based in 16 worldwide locations and is part of Deutsche Börse Group.
|
Commodity
|
Unit
|
01/2018
|
01/2017
|
Power Spot Market
Power Derivatives Market
Power Total1
|
MWh
|
49,476,695
240,880,031
290,356,726
|
43,781,529
292,201,090
335,982,619
|
Gas Spot Market
Gas Derivatives Market
Natural Gas Total2
|
MWh
|
90,676,205
72,200,341
162,876,546
|
86,652,566
79,343,228
165,995,794
|
Emission Allowances
|
tonnes
|
109,781,000
|
80,066,500
|
Agricultural Products
|
contracts
|
2,990
|
3,982
|
Global Commodities
Freight
Iron Ore
Fertilisers
Fuel Oil
|
contracts
tonnes
tonnes
tonnes
|
39,235
16,479,200
57,500
37,400
|
17,331,100
106,000
338,786
1 Power spot market includes EPEX SPOT and SEEPEX; PXE volume included in power spot and derivatives since June 2016, Nodal Exchange power derivatives included since May 2017
2 Gas markets include PEGAS platform; PXE volumes included since June 2016