 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


EEX Group: Key Figures Of January 2018

Date 06/02/2018

EEX Group provides a market platform for energy and commodity products across the globe. The group offers market access and tailor-made solutions to trading participants as well as  integrated process handling with its own clearing houses. The companies belonging to the group are specialised for the different markets and provide on-site support for their customers. EEX Group consists of the following companies: European Energy Exchange (EEX), the European Power Exchange (EPEX SPOT), Powernext, Cleartrade Exchange, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE), Gaspoint Nordic, Nodal Exchange and the clearing companies European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is based in 16 worldwide locations and is part of Deutsche Börse Group.

Commodity

Unit

01/2018

01/2017

Power Spot Market

Power Derivatives Market

Power Total1

MWh

49,476,695

240,880,031

290,356,726

43,781,529

292,201,090

335,982,619

Gas Spot Market

Gas Derivatives Market

Natural Gas Total2

MWh

90,676,205

72,200,341

162,876,546

86,652,566

79,343,228

165,995,794

Emission Allowances

tonnes
of CO2

109,781,000

80,066,500

Agricultural Products

contracts

2,990

3,982

Global Commodities

Freight

Iron Ore

Fertilisers

Fuel Oil

 

contracts

tonnes

tonnes

tonnes

 

39,235

16,479,200

57,500

37,400


32,173

17,331,100

106,000

338,786

 1 Power spot market includes EPEX SPOT and SEEPEX; PXE volume included in power spot and derivatives since June 2016, Nodal Exchange power derivatives included since May 2017

2 Gas markets include PEGAS platform; PXE volumes included since June 2016