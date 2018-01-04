 Skip to main Content
EEX Group: Key Figures Of December 2017

Date 04/01/2018

EEX Group is a group of specialised companies providing a market platform for energy and commodity products across the globe. The group offers market access and tailor-made solutions to trading participants as well as an integrated process handling with its own clearing houses. EEX Group consists of the following companies: European Energy Exchange (EEX), the European Power Exchange (EPEX SPOT), Powernext, Cleartrade Exchange, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE), Gaspoint Nordic, Nodal Exchange and the clearing companies European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is based in 16 worldwide locations and is part of Deutsche Börse Group.

Commodity

Unit

12/2017

12/2016

Power Spot Market

Power Derivatives Market

Power Total1

MWh

47,943,892

277,696,418

325,640,310

44,323,738

289,728,487

334,052,225

Gas Spot Market

Gas Derivatives Market

Natural Gas Total2

MWh

95,715,375

73,778,971

169,494,346

75,447,225

77,172,369

152,619,594

Emission Allowances

tonnes
of CO2

65,584,500

117,582,000

Agricultural Products

contracts

3,778

5,046

Global Commodities

Freight

Iron Ore

Fertilisers

Fuel Oil

 

contracts

tonnes

tonnes

tonnes

 

25,707

16,440,300

34,500

78,300

 

26,222

20,854,200

87,500

458,365

1 Power spot market includes EPEX SPOT and SEEPEX; PXE volume included in power spot and derivatives since June 2016, Nodal Exchange power derivatives included since May 2017

2 Gas markets include PEGAS platform; PXE volumes included since June 2016

 