EEX Group: Key Figures Of December 2017

EEX Group is a group of specialised companies providing a market platform for energy and commodity products across the globe. The group offers market access and tailor-made solutions to trading participants as well as an integrated process handling with its own clearing houses. EEX Group consists of the following companies: European Energy Exchange (EEX), the European Power Exchange (EPEX SPOT), Powernext, Cleartrade Exchange, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE), Gaspoint Nordic, Nodal Exchange and the clearing companies European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is based in 16 worldwide locations and is part of Deutsche Börse Group.
|
Commodity
|
Unit
|
12/2017
|
12/2016
|
Power Spot Market
Power Derivatives Market
Power Total1
|
MWh
|
47,943,892
277,696,418
325,640,310
|
44,323,738
289,728,487
334,052,225
|
Gas Spot Market
Gas Derivatives Market
Natural Gas Total2
|
MWh
|
95,715,375
73,778,971
169,494,346
|
75,447,225
77,172,369
152,619,594
|
Emission Allowances
|
tonnes
|
65,584,500
|
117,582,000
|
Agricultural Products
|
contracts
|
3,778
|
5,046
|
Global Commodities
Freight
Iron Ore
Fertilisers
Fuel Oil
|
contracts
tonnes
tonnes
tonnes
|
25,707
16,440,300
34,500
78,300
|
26,222
20,854,200
87,500
458,365
1 Power spot market includes EPEX SPOT and SEEPEX; PXE volume included in power spot and derivatives since June 2016, Nodal Exchange power derivatives included since May 2017
2 Gas markets include PEGAS platform; PXE volumes included since June 2016