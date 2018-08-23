EEX: First Trade In Liquid Milk Futures

Yesterday, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) recorded the first trade in the new liquid milk future. The exchange transaction covered a volume of 25,000 kilograms traded at the price of EUR 36.50/100 kg for the October 2018 expiry.
The liquid milk future launched by EEX on 15 August 2018 complements the product portfolio on the dairy derivatives market of the exchange. EEX is the first exchange in Europe to offer a liquid milk contract for trading. "The new product is an attractive addition to risk management in the dairy market, as it allows our customers even more precise hedging against price risks", says Sascha Siegel, Head of Agricultural Commodities at EEX.
For the financial settlement of the new product, EEX calculates the "EEX European Liquid Milk Index". In addition, EEX’s product offering on the dairy derivatives market includes cash-settled futures on butter, skimmed milk powder and whey powder.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.