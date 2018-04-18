EEX Announces Winners Of The Excellence Award 2017 - Call For Applications For Excellence Award 2018 Now Under Way

For the seventh consecutive year, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) has awarded outstanding academic theses in the field of energy and commodity trading with the “Excellence Award”. In 2017, EEX presented the Excellence Award for five scientific theses covering a range of subjects in the fields of agricultural, emissions, power spot and power derivatives markets.
The awards were presented to:
- Lukas Löhr for his Master’s thesis at RWTH Aachen, “Effects of the Regulatory Framework on Expansion Planning of Distribution Network Operators”,
- Stephen L. Bi for his Master’s thesis at the Centre International de Formation Européenne (CIFE), “The Path Dependent Road to Sustainable Personal Transport”
- Frederik Karnath for his Bachelor’s thesis at Kiel University of Applied Sciences, “Development of a Price Hedging Tool for Milk Producers based on Dairy Derivatives Contracts”
- Angelica Gianfreda for her postdoctoral research paper at the Free University of Bozen-Bolzano, “A Stochastic Latent Moment Model for Electricity Price Formation”
- Sophia Kraft for her Master’s thesis at Leipzig University, “SMART MARKETS for Regional System Services – Development of a Market Design”
“The Excellence Award promotes the development of energy and commodity trading by supporting young people in developing creative and well-founded solutions for energy and commodity trading in the future. We are pleased that, every year, we receive numerous and fascinating solutions which again covered a broad range of topics in 2017.”, says Iris Weidinger, Chief Financial Officer of EEX and board member in charge of human resources.
The Excellence Award will be presented to the 2017 winners at the EEX autumn reception in Brussels.
In 2018, EEX Group will again present the Excellence Award for scientific academic papers or theses dealing with current political, regulatory, technical and scientific questions in the fields of energy and agricultural products as well as exchange trading in these products. Furthermore, theses focusing on aspects of sustainability can also be handed in. The applications for the 2018 EEX Excellence Award can be submitted until 30th September 2018.
EEX Group has published further details on its website at:
www.eex-group.com/eexg/newsroom/excellence-award
