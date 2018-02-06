EEX Announces Cooperation With Saxo Bank And PZEM Energy To Expand Access To German Power - Saxo Bank Will Offer Contracts For Difference (CFD’s) On EEX German Power Futures As Of 1st March 2018

The European Energy Exchange (EEX), Saxo Bank and PZEM Energy have today announced a partnership to offer German Power CFDs (Contracts for Differences) on Saxo’s fully integrated trading and risk management platform, SaxoTraderGO.
Saxo’s new German Power CFD will be linked exclusively to prices established in EEX’s Phelix-DE orderbook and will cover both Phelix-DE Base and Peak Futures with monthly, quarterly and yearly expiries.
Through the cooperation with Saxo Bank and PZEM Energy (who will act as market maker for the German Power CFD’s on the Saxo platform), a new and broader range of potential trading participants will now have access to EEX’s flagship product – the Phelix-DE Future, which is the benchmark for trading power derivatives in Europe. Furthermore, the new German Power CFD will give private investors, small and mid-sized industrial clients and Saxo’s global institutional clients, direct access to the deep liquidity pool of EEX’s Phelix-DE Futures.
On the collaboration, Dr Tobias Paulun, EEX Chief Strategy Officer comments; “The new Saxo CFDs on German Power, which are directly linked to the EEX Phelix-DE orderbook, provide a new and innovative risk management tool for small and mid-sized firms who want to actively hedge energy price risks”.
Job Barth, Head of Saxo Bank in the Netherlands continues; “The addition of German power products on SaxoTraderGO, gives Saxo’s clients access to a liquid product at the most established power market in Europe. With Saxo, clients can hedge their energy exposure with low barriers to entry on the wholesale market”.
Frank Verhagen Chief Financial Officer at PZEM adds; ‘Two years ago PZEM Energy and Saxo Bank entered into a partnership regarding Energy CFDs. PZEM Energy fulfills a market making role in Dutch Energy CFDs. The offered products are Dutch Power (Base & Peak) and TTF. PZEM Energy will act now also as market maker for German Power (Base & Peak)”
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power, Emission Allowances and Coal as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group
Saxo Bank is a fully licensed and regulated Danish bank and a global leader in online trading & investment. Saxo Bank provides both private and institutional clients with a cutting edge technology that delivers effective, multi-asset trading from a single account. www.home.saxo/nl-nl/platforms/saxotradergo
PZEM Energy generates electricity, provides balancing services in gas & power markets, trades energy in the wholesale market and supplies energy to business end users. PZEM Energy’s head office is located in Middelburg, the capital of the province of Zeeland in the Netherlands. www.pzem.nl