EDI’s Worldwide Corporate Actions, Reference Data And Global End-Of-Day Pricing Now Available Through Vela

Exchange Data International (EDI), a provider of global security corporate actions, pricing and reference data, today announced a partnership with Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, to distribute its data and deliver complementary new data solutions.
The agreement involves the distribution of EDI’s high quality and comprehensive worldwide corporate actions, security reference data, and global end-of-day pricing.
Vela’s strong market data solutions, including real-time streaming data, combined with EDI’s extensive reference data enables clients to receive customised data sets based on specific geographical, instrument or event type requirements as well as access to closing pricing data gathered from 170 exchanges worldwide.
“EDI is pleased to work with Vela in order to provide our data offerings to their clients,” noted Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International. “With this partnership, EDI grows closer to those providing real-time data feeds. Their clients have a real need for reference & corporate actions data which we hope to fulfill.”
Ollie Cadman, Chief Product Officer, at Vela, said, “We are very pleased to be working with EDI and enable access to their global static reference data and corporate actions for our clients using SuperFeed.” Adding, “Offering EDI data alongside our high-performance market data provides our clients with an even greater breadth of information from which to make trading decisions.”