EDI's Comprehensive And Complete Reference & Corporate Action Datasets Now Featured On Crux

Exchange Data International (EDI), a provider of global security corporate actions, pricing and reference data, is pleased to announce a partnership with Crux a leading data engineering and information supply chain operator.
Crux is making data delightful, transforming the information supply chain by helping businesses connect with the data they need, when and how they need it. Their cloud-based technology solution connects data suppliers with customers—data users.
Jonathan Bloch, CEO of EDI said: “We see the increasing importance of intermediary platforms which link consumers to manufacturers of data. Crux enables us to reach a market with which we normally do not interact namely buy side users of reference and corporate action data. We see Crux as facilitating a faster growth path for Exchange Data.”
Connect to Crux today or learn more here: www.cruxinformatics.com