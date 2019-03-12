EDHEC-Risk Institute, KAIST, Princeton, Tsinghua Universities: How Will FinTech Change The Future Of Financial Services?

In the context of the fourth industrial revolution, the digital revolution, which is expected to have a dramatic impact on the investment industry, EDHEC-Risk Institute, KAIST, Princeton, and Tsinghua Universities, four prominent academic institutions renowned for the quality and relevance of their educational and research programmes in finance and technology have joined forces. Together, they have been hosting a series of rotational conferences on financial technologies to offer a forum to facilitate discussion among all interested parties (academics, practitioners, and regulators) around the world.
After successful events organised in Princeton in 2017 and Seoul in 2018, EDHEC-Risk Institute is pleased to be hosting the “Advances in Financial Technologies and Applications to Investment Solutions for Individuals” conference, which will be held in Paris on 2 April 2019, at the Palais Brongniart – a flagship monument on Paris' historic landscape that served as the home of the French Stock Exchange for nearly two centuries. Attendees will have the opportunity to have informal discussions in the Espace Corbeille, which is harks back to the ambience of the original Stock Exchange. This new space, managed by our endorsing partner La Place, is the recently-launched FinTech meeting point for companies and organisations involved in the fields of banking, finance, insurance, and technology. The conference has also received the endorsement of France FinTech, Finance Innovation and the Louis Bachelier Institute.
Leading experts from the US, Asia and Europe will be featured at the conference, including, Lionel Martellini (Director of EDHEC-Risk Institute), Changle Lin (Adjunct Professor, Tsinghua University), John Mulvey (Professor and founding member of the Bendheim Center for Finance at Princeton University), Laurent Calvet (Professor at EDHEC Business School), and Woo Chang Kim (Associate Professor at KAIST).
The conference sessions will include presentations on the following themes:
- Mass Production, Mass Customisation and Mass Distribution of Improved Retirement Solutions with Digital Goal-Based Investing Technology
- Modelling Investor Behaviour Based on Micro-Level Big Data and AI Systems
- What Do Large Datasets Reveal about Household Financial Decisions?
- Decentralised Enterprise Risk Management: Optimal Capital Allocation for Global Diverse FinTech Organisations
- A Case Study on Enhancing Income Security via Financial Technologies
The conference will close with a roundtable session entitled "The Rise of Robo-Advisors: A Threat or an Opportunity for the Wealth Management Industry?". The panel discussion will be moderated by Yuri Bender (Editor-in-Chief, Professional Wealth Management, Financial Times) and will include the participation of Patrick Armstrong (Senior Officer, Financial Innovation, ESMA), Zakaria Laguel (Founder and General Manager, WeSave), Paolo Sironi (FinTech Thought Leader and Elective Member, IBM Industry Academy), and Christophe Donay (Head of Asset Allocation and Macroeconomic Research, Pictet Wealth Management).
In addition to those presentations, two workshops will be conducted by the official sponsors of the conference, on machine learning in the portfolio management workflow and wealth management solutions through KODEX ETFs and GBI technology. For this event, EDHEC-Risk Institute, KAIST, Tsinghua and Princeton universities will benefit from the support of prestigious partners Amundi ETF, Indexing & Smart Beta and Samsung Asset Management.