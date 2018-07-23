Edelweiss Securities Selects Itiviti For New OMS And Connectivity Solution - Itiviti Expands Its Footprint In India With Rapid Market Growth.

Itiviti, the leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure, today announced that Edelweiss Securities Limited (ESL), India’s leading brokerage firm has successfully deployed Itiviti’s client connectivity and high touch trading solution to support its algorithmic trading business. ESL made the decision to replace their existing system with Itiviti’s best in class modular solution to better capitalize on trading opportunities in India’s dynamic, fast-growing markets.
By leveraging the Itiviti OMS and connectivity solutions, ESL’s trading desk can efficiently execute trades and manage order flows on all Indian exchanges. Itiviti’s technology, seamlessly integrated with ESL’s existing applications and infrastructure, provides a highly scalable trading platform with multi-asset, multi-protocol and multi-market capabilities; the solution enables the firm to expand its reach to additional exchanges and support future growth.
“Itiviti’s technology provides the reach, performance and scalability we looked for,” commented Gautam Shroff, Senior Vice President & Head - Sales Trading, Edelweiss Securities Limited. “The solution enhances our overall order management and onboarding capabilities via FIX or non-FIX protocols. The Itiviti system also enables our traders to efficiently execute trades manually, through DMA or algorithmic models as needed. It is important for Edelweiss Securities to work with leading technology vendors like Itiviti and leverage their robust technology to gain an edge in the market, and to offer the best services for our clients.”
“Itiviti has a strong commitment to the Asia Pacific region; from Japan in the north to China and India we see an increasing demand for our leading trading and financial infrastructure solutions,” said Ofir Gefen, President APAC, Itiviti. “We are proud to be the solution of choice for Edelweiss Securities. India is a key market for Itiviti in Asia and Edelweiss is an important player in that market. Edelweiss choice is a strong testament to the quality of our brand and our innovative solutions.”