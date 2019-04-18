ECC Supervisory Board Elects Heike Eckert As New Chairwoman

The Supervisory Board of the European Commodity Clearing AG (ECC) elected Heike Eckert as new chairwoman at its meeting in Leipzig on 17 April 2019.
Heike Eckert succeeds Dr Jürgen Kroneberg, who passed away unexpectedly in February 2019.
Heike Eckert has been a Member of the Executive Board of Eurex Clearing AG since April 2013. In addition to her mandate as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Eurex Clearing, she was appointed Deputy CEO in February 2016. From May 2010 to March 2013 she was Head of Clearing Business Development at Eurex Clearing where she was responsible for the development of new clearing services for derivatives, securities and repo products. Eckert joined Deutsche Börse Group in June 1995.
"We’re looking forward to working together with Heike Eckert to expand ECC's position as clearing house within our global commodity exchange group," says Peter Reitz, Chief Executive Officer of ECC, adding that “her comprehensive experience in the clearing business would surely drive ECC forward.”
Heike Eckert has been a member of the ECC Supervisory Board since June 2017. Furthermore, she has been a member of the Supervisory Board of the European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) since January 2015.
European Commodity Clearing (ECC) is the leading clearing house for energy and commodity products in Europe. ECC assumes the counterparty risk and guarantees the physical and financial settlement of transactions, providing security and cross-margining benefits for its customers. As part of EEX Group, ECC provides clearing services for EEX, EEX Asia, EPEX SPOT, Powernext and Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) as well as the partner exchanges HUPX, HUDEX, NOREXECO, SEEPEX and SEMOpx.