EBRD Appoints Soha El-Turky As Vice President, Chief Financial Office

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Soha El-Turky as its new Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
A national of Egypt, she replaces András Simor, who retired earlier this year. Ms El-Turky will take up her position at the start of 2020.
She will be a member of the EBRD’s Executive Committee, the Bank’s most senior management team. She is the first member of this Committee to be appointed from the Bank’s southern and eastern Mediterranean region.
EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti said, “I am delighted to welcome Soha [El-Turky] to the EBRD, which will benefit from the breadth of her experience and outstanding personal qualities. She will have an important contribution to make as the Bank heads towards its next five year strategy.”
Ms El-Turky joins the EBRD from Banque du Caire, where she has been CFO since April 2018, based in Cairo. She had previously served as CFO at the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), also in Cairo. She joined ADIB from Barclays, where she spent nearly eight years in various executive roles, and before that at Citi, which she joined in 1999.
She has worked in both the UK and Egypt, with experience in finance, business development and risk management.