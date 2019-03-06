EBA Will Sign Today Its New Headquarters Agreement With The French Authorities

The European Banking Authority (EBA) will sign today in Paris its headquarters agreement with the French authorities. The agreement will ensure the proper functioning of the Authority in the context of the relocation of its seat from London to Paris as of 30 March 2019.
From 30 March 2019, all meetings of the EBA's governing bodies will be held in Paris. The EBA will gradually move its operations to the Paris offices and it is expected to close its current premises in One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, on 31 May 2019. The Authority will be fully operational in the new premises in Paris from 3 June 2019.
The new contacts of the EBA headquarters will be:
Visiting Address:
European Banking Authority (EBA)
EUROPLAZA
20 Avenue André Prothin
92927 Paris La Défense
France
info@eba.europa.eu
Post address
European Banking Authority (EBA)
DEFENSE 4 – EUROPLAZA
20 Avenue André Prothin
CS 30154
92927 Paris La Défense CEDEX