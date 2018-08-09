EBA Updates XBRL Taxonomy 2.8

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today a corrective update to the XBRL taxonomy that Competent Authorities shall use for the remittance of data under the Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) for reference dates of 31 December 2018 onwards.
This update, which replaces the previously published 2.8 Data Point Model (DPM) and XBRL taxonomy, corrects various implementation errors in the previously published XBRL formula, and in the data model for several tables for Prudent Valuation in COREP. It also includes additional changes to the validation rules and a change to a resolution template.
