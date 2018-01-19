EBA Updates List Of Credit Institutions Subject To An LCR Inflow Cap Derogation

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today an updated list of credit institutions exempted from or subject to a higher cap on inflows in the calculation of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) in accordance with the provisions laid down in the LCR Delegated Act. Three new institutions have been added to the previous list published in May 2017.
The list includes the specialised credit institutions, which have been exempted from the cap on inflows or that are subject to a higher cap of 90%, in accordance with Article 33(3 to 6) of the LCR Delegated Act.
The list will be maintained and updated on a regular basis, and is compiled using the information provided by the competent authorities.
Legal basis and background
The list is compiled and updated in accordance with the second subparagraph of Article 33(5) of LCR Delegated Act, which mandates the EBA to publish and maintain that list on the basis of the information received from competent authorities.