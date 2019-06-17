EBA Updates Data On Deposit Guarantee Schemes Across The EU

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today 2018 data relating to two key concepts in the Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive (DGSD): available financial means, and covered deposits. The EBA publishes this data on a yearly basis to enhance the transparency and public accountability of deposit guarantee schemes (DGSs) across the EU to the benefit of depositors, markets, policymakers, DGSs and Members States.
Available financial means data as of 31 December 2018 shows that 32 out of a total of 43 DGSs in EU Member States had increased their funds since 31 December 2017. This result is mainly triggered by the levies paid by the members of those DGSs, which were raised in order to reach the target level of 0.8% of covered deposits set out in the DGSD and to be attained by July 2024.
No significant changes to the available financial means occurred in eight DGSs, mainly because most of them already hold more than the minimum target level of 0.8%. The available financial means decreased only for one DGS, which used its funds to repay outstanding loans. Five DGSs used their available financial means in 2018 to pay out depositors without causing a fall in such funds compared to the previous year, as the use of these funds was at least matched by contributions to the available financial means.
The data also shows that the target level of 0.8% of covered deposits had already been achieved by 17 of the 43 DGSs in the EU.
