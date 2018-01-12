EBA Publishes Final Guidelines On Disclosure Requirements Of IFRS 9 Transitional Arrangements

Following the application of IFRS 9 as of 1 January 2018, institutions will be allowed to phase-in the impact on capital and leverage ratios of the impairment requirements resulting from the implementation of the new accounting standard. Institutions that decide to apply the IFRS 9 or analogous ECLs transitional arrangements are required to publicly disclose their own funds and capital and leverage ratios both with and without the application of these arrangements in order to enable users of this information to determine the impact of such arrangements.
To ensure consistency of the disclosure of these parameters, it is crucial that a uniform format is used. These Guidelines specify the uniform disclosure format institutions shall use for this purpose. The Guidelines also take into account the developments on disclosure at international level, namely the standards on Pillar 3 disclosure requirements, issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) on 29 March 2017, which foster comparability of capital metrics with non-EU international active banks.
Following a two-month consultation process, some amendments have been introduced to the Guidelines in order to further improve comparability and to better reflect the institutions' decision on the application of the transitional arrangements and on their choices regarding the legal options to calculate the transitional arrangements.
Legal basis and background