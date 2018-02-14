EBA Publishes Corrective Update Of XBRL Taxonomy 2.6 For Remittance Of 2018 Benchmarking Exercise

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today a corrective update (version 2.6.0.1) to the XBRL taxonomy that Competent Authorities shall use for the remittance of data under the Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on benchmarking of internal approaches, for the 2018 benchmarking exercise.
This update, which replaces the previously published 2.6 taxonomy files, corrects a technical error in two column labels included in the XBRL table link base representation of template C 101.
All reporters should ensure that they map their reported data to XBRL such that the "Exposure Code" information for C 101 appears in the eba_INC (Individual clients) dimension, and the "Rating" information appears in the eba_OGR (Obligor grade) dimension.