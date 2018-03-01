EBA Launches New DPM Data Dictionary Tools

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today a new web page including the tools to access its data point model (DPM), which compiles the harmonised data requirements included in its technical standards and guidelines. The role of this data dictionary is to enable the harmonisation of the banking regulatory framework by providing a clear interpretation of data exchange requirements to all relevant stakeholders. Regulators, supervisors, financial institutions, service providers, other organisations, and the general public, can use the DPM as a common repository of clear and structured specifications of the data referred to in the banking Regulation.
The DPM contains information about what data should be reported and how it should be exchanged and is closely linked with the information about institutions and their reporting obligations, which are the subject of a complementary Master Data Management system.
The DPM can be viewed from three distinct aspects: content, process, supporting data structure. The DPM serves, in different ways, both policy and IT experts involved in the regulatory data processing chain, from data exchange harmonisation to data analysis and dissemination.
