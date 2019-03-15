EBA Launches Call For Papers For Its 2019 Policy Research Workshop

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launches today a call for research papers in view of the 2019 Policy Research Workshop taking place on 27-28 November 2019 in Paris on the topic "The future of stress tests in the banking sector – approaches, governance and methodologies". The submission deadline is 12 July 2019.
The workshop aims at bringing together economists and researchers from supervisory authorities and central banks, as well as leading academics, to discuss the future of stress testing in the banking sector and what measures could be taken by policy makers to improve and reap further benefits after several years of stress test exercises.
In preparation for the workshop, the EBA invites the submission of policy oriented, preferably empirical, research papers on the future of stress tests in the banking sector. Researchers from supervisory authorities and central banks are particularly encouraged to submit their papers for presentation.
Interested parties can download the detailed call for papers which includes specific proposed topics for the papers, composition of the programme committee and contact details for the submission of papers. The submission deadline is 12 July 2019.
Contributors will be notified by early September 2019.