EBA Launches Call For Papers For Its 2018 Annual Research Workshop

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today a call for research papers in view of its seventh policy research workshop taking place in London on 28-29 November 2018 on the topic ‘Reaping the benefits of an integrated EU banking market '.
The workshop aims at bringing together economists from national supervisory authorities and leading academics to stimulate the discussion on how to assess and discuss concrete measures to better promote the single and more efficient EU banking market.
In preparation for the workshop, the EBA invites the submission of policy-oriented, preferably empirical, research papers on the benefits and challenges of cross-border integration of the banking market. Researchers from supervisory authorities and central banks are particularly encouraged to submit their papers.
Interested parties can download the call for papers, which includes details on the proposed topics, the programme committee and contact details for the submission of papers. The submission deadline is 27 July 2018 and contributors will be notified by early September 2018.
Participation in the workshop is by invitation only.