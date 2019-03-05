EBA Consultation: CP On GLs Guidelines On Harmonised Definitions And Templates For Funding Plans Of Credit Institutions

The European Banking Authority (EBA) launched today a consultation on the updated Guidelines on harmonised definitions and templates for the reporting of funding plans. This update is the result of the experience gained through the EBA's assessment of banks' funding plans in 2017 and 2018 as well as the questions raised via the EBA Single Rulebook Q&A tool. The consultation runs until 5 June 2019.
The majority of the proposed changes aim at aligning the definitions and breakdowns used in the Guidelines with those used in FINREP to facilitate the implementation and reduce reporting burden. This alignment will also increase the comparability and facilitate better and more automatic validations of the data provided. As a result, the data production process for credit institutions will be made easier and will ultimately deliver better data quality.
Other changes aim at improving the assessment of banks' funding plans and the relevance of the data provided for such assessments. This is the case for the additional breakdown of total long-term unsecured debt securities and the new template on forecast of the statement of profit or loss.
Consultation process
Responses to this consultation can be sent to the EBA by clicking on the "send your comments" button on the consultation page. Please note that the deadline for the submission of comments is 5 June 2019.
A public hearing will take place at the EBA premises in London on 26 March 2019 from 10:30 to 12:00 UK time.
Legal basis
The draft Guidelines seeking to establish consistent, efficient and effective supervisory practices by harmonising templates and definitions, have been drafted according to Article 16 of the EBA Regulation and paragraph 4 of Recommendation A of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) Recommendations of 20 December 2012 on funding plans of credit institutions (‘ESRB Recommendations' and ‘ESRB Recommendation A').