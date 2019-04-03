EBA Centralises Information On Administrative Sanctions Or Measures Under AMLD4

The European Banking Authority (EBA) brought together, on its website, links to national competent authorities' websites where users will be able to access information on sanctions and administrative measures competent authorities have imposed for breaches of applicable anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) obligations.
The Fourth anti-money laundering Directive (AMLD4) sets out a broad range of administrative sanctions and measures all Member States must be able to impose for breaches of the applicable AML/CFT framework. It also requires that competent authorities publish information on the sanctions and measures they have imposed. The publication shall include at least information on the type and nature of the breach and the identity of the persons responsible.
The EBA is not responsible for the content of competent authorities' websites.
Click here to access the EBA page
