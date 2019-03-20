EBA Board Of Supervisors Agrees A Template For The MoU To Facilitate Supervisory Cooperation Between The EU And UK Supervisors In Case Of A No-Deal Brexit

The Board of Supervisors of the European Banking Authority (EBA) agreed a template for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlining provisions of supervisory cooperation and information exchange between the EU supervisory authorities and the UK Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The template will serve as the basis for bilateral MoUs that are being negotiated and signed by the relevant EU competent authorities and the UK authorities. The template forms part of the authorities' preparations should the UK leave the EU without a ratified withdrawal agreement (the no-deal scenario). The MoUs will, therefore, only take effect in the event of a no-deal scenario materialising.
The template covers both general concepts of information exchange and supervisory cooperation and specific aspects of cooperation in performing the most common supervisory tasks. Its aim is to ensure that there are no breakdowns in the supervision of cross-border financial institutions in the no-deal scenario.
The template is similar to the MoUs already concluded between the EU and other non-EU, third country, supervisory authorities.