EBA Adds The Securitisation Regulation To Its Online Interactive Single Rulebook And Q&A Tools

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has updated its online Interactive Single Rulebook and Q&A tool with the inclusion of the "simple, transparent and standardised" (STS) Securitisation Regulation, (EU) 2017/2402.
Users will now be able to review on the EBA website all the EBA's final Technical Standards and Guidelines associated with the Securitisation Regulation by navigating through this text on an article-by-article basis. The inclusion of the Securitisation Regulation into the Q&A tool will also allow users to submit any questions they may have on the application of this Regulation and the EBA's work related to it.
The purpose of the Q&A tool is to support the consistent and effective application of the EU regulatory framework for the banking sector, the Single Rulebook. The Q&A tool also contributes to the completion of the legislative framework by ensuring any remaining regulatory loopholes are addressed. The process is based on close and on-going interaction with the European Commission so that responses in the Q&A tool are fully consistent with EU legislative texts.
