EACH Takes Note Of The Work On Uncleared Margin Rules And Calls For Its Efficient Implementation

The European Association of CCP Clearing Houses (EACH) takes note of the progress of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) on margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives.
Despite the announced delay in the application of the final implementation of the margin requirements, EACH welcomes the authorities’ decision to maintain the threshold of €8 billion of aggregate average notional amount (AANA) of non-centrally cleared derivatives for covered entities to be subject to the requirements.
For more information, please find attached the press release as well as the EACH statement or visit our website www.eachccp.eu