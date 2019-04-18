EACH Acknowledges Provisional Deal On EMIR CCP Supervision (EMIR 2.2)

The European Association of CCP Clearing Houses (EACH) acknowledges the provisional deal reached by the Romanian Presidency of the Council and the European Parliament, assisted by the European Commission, on the EU regulation amending Regulations (EU) No 1095/2010 and No 648/2012 as regards the procedures and authorities involved for the authorisation of CCPs and requirements for the recognition of third-country CCPs (i.e. ‘EMIR CCP Supervision’ or ‘EMIR 2.2’). EACH also acknowledges the European Parliament’s Plenary vote on this subject that took place on 18th April.
We commend EU institutions for having reached a provisional deal on this dossier and look forward to contributing to the Level 2 work of EU authorities with the objective of ensuring a supervisory system for CCPs that is sound, efficient, transparent, proportional and that promotes regulatory convergence.
For more information, please find attached the statement or visit our website www.eachccp.eu