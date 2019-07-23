Duff & Phelps Appoints Jacco Brouwer As New Leader Of Its European Debt Advisory Practice - Jacco Brouwer Joins Duff & Phelps With Over 27 Years Of Experience In Banking And Financial Advisory.

Duff & Phelps, the global advisor that protects, restores and maximises value for clients, has appointed Jacco Brouwer as leader of its European Debt Advisory practice, further strengthening its debt advisory and restructuring offerings.
Brouwer joins Duff & Phelps from global business advisory firm AlixPartners, where he served as head of debt advisory, and brings to the firm more than 27 years of experience in banking and finance with significant expertise advising private equity and corporate clients on debt raisings and refinancings. He is focused on leveraged buyout loans, growth and acquisition finance and asset-backed loans.
Prior to AlixPartners, he was one of the co-founding partners at Versatus Advisers, a London-based debt advisory and restructuring boutique, and he also ran ABN AMRO’s European Leveraged Finance team in London, where his team arranged and underwrote senior, mezzanine and high-yield financings for leveraged buyouts and corporate borrowers across Europe.
David Whitehouse, Managing Director and Head of UK Restructuring Advisory, Duff & Phelps, stated: “Jacco is heading up the European Debt Advisory practice but will also be working very closely with the Restructuring Advisory practice to help companies find new funding from sources beyond their existing lenders. He has extensive experience in helping clients identify competitive sources of finance and has overseen the debt structuring and negotiation process to secure the best possible deal. It’s therefore a natural fit for our teams to work together and we look forward to delivering successful projects together.”
Henry Wells, Managing Director and Head of UK M&A Advisory, Duff & Phelps, added: “We are delighted that Jacco is joining Duff & Phelps. He has extensive banking and advisory experience and his expertise is a great addition to the Duff & Phelps European business.”