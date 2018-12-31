 Skip to main Content
Dubai Financial Services Authority Public Holiday Notification

Date 31/12/2018

The DFSA offices will be closed for business on Tuesday, 1 January 2019 to mark the occasion of the Gregorian New Year. The DFSA offices will reopen on Wednesday, 2 January 2019.

Contacting the DFSA
In the event that you have a regulatory matter requiring urgent attention, please visit the Contact Us page on the DFSA website.

Investor Complaints
In respect of any complaints of a regulatory nature, the closure of the DFSA offices does not affect your ability to lodge a complaint. However, please be aware that your complaint will only be reviewed by the DFSA, upon the reopening of our offices on Wednesday, 2 January 2019.

The DFSA wish you a Happy New Year!