Dubai Financial Services Authority Notice Of Consultation Paper Release - Proposed Changes To Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing And Sanctions Regime – Phase 2

Date 18/04/2018

The DFSA has released the following for consultation:
 
Consultation Paper No. 120 – Proposed Changes to the DFSA’s Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing and Sanctions Regime – Phase 2
 
The deadline for providing comments on this Consultation Paper is 20 May 2018.

This paper can be viewed on the DFSA website or by clicking on the above link.