Dubai Financial Services Authority Notice Of Consultation Paper Release - Proposed Changes To Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing And Sanctions Regime – Phase 2

The DFSA has released the following for consultation:
Consultation Paper No. 120 – Proposed Changes to the DFSA’s Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing and Sanctions Regime – Phase 2
The deadline for providing comments on this Consultation Paper is 20 May 2018.
This paper can be viewed on the DFSA website or by clicking on the above link.
Date 18/04/2018
