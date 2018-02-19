The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) hosted its annual outreach event for Registered Auditors, during which it shared the results of its annual audit inspections carried out in 2017.
Mr Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the DFSA, delivered the opening address where he commented on the significant progress being made in financial accounting and audit standards, while noting that risks still remain in the audit process. Mr Johnston commented on the need for auditors to do their work diligently, especially with the spotlight that is on auditors when there are notable collapses of companies that have been audited.
DFSA staff took the opportunity to outline other work undertaken by the DFSA in recent months.
The event was targeted at the Managing Partners, Audit Principals, Money Laundering Reporting Officers and senior audit staff of audit firms. Over 90 people attended the event.
Dubai Financial Services Authority Hosts Annual Audit Outreach
Date 19/02/2018
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) hosted its annual outreach event for Registered Auditors, during which it shared the results of its annual audit inspections carried out in 2017.