Dubai Financial Market Launches The “Corporate Actions Calendar” Service

- Hassan Al Serkal: “The new service keeps market participants abreast on various corporate actions that support their decision making process”
Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today launched the “Corporate Actions Calendar” Service through its website. This solution enables market participants including; investors, listed companies and brokers to stay abreast on upcoming corporate actions, providing them with an efficient and transparent tool to pursue their market activities.
The Corporate Actions Calendar represents a comprehensive data base for various corporate actions submitted by issuers through DFM’s electronic disclosure system (EFSAH) including; the upcoming Board of Directors Meetings, General Assembly Meetings, Corporate Actions Details as well as related settlement and entitlement dates. Corporate Actions of DFM listed companies from January 2017 onwards are available on the new page in both “Calendar” and “List” view.
“DFM is committed to taking all necessary step to protect investors’ interests and create an equal, fair and transparent environment for all investors, as one of the main pillars of any financial market. Accordingly, the Corporate Actions Calendar service, the most recent addition to the DFM website, is an important tool that supports the decision making process for our investors,” Hassan Al Serkal, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Operations Division of DFM said.
“We plan to further develop this service in the near future enabling market participants to set up notifications on the upcoming corporate actions through the SMS and email in addition to provision of this service through the DFM smart phone applications,” He added.