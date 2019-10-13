Dubai Financial Market Honors Top Brokers In Trading Via Smart Phone Apps Category

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) honored three of its licensed brokerage firms for being the most active in trading via smart phone applications. DFM closely collaborates with brokerage firms to provide the service to their customers and actively encourages them to enable investors to trade anywherethey are as part of its “Smart Borse” strategy.
Maryam Fekri, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of Clearing, Settlement & Depository Division of DFM has presented trophies to representatives of the brokerage companies during the DFM’s participation at GITEX Technology Week 2019. The list of honored companies included: ADIB Securities, Mena Corp Financial Services L.L.C, ADCB Securities L.L.C, as the most active brokerage company in 2019, trading via smart phone application.
Commenting on this, Maryam Fekri said, “As part of its “Smart Borse” strategy, the DFM is actively collaborating with various licensed brokerage firms to provide investors with highly sophisticated services using effective and flexible communication channels including trading via mobile applications. We are delighted to see such proactive efforts from our licensed brokers and we have always been committed to providing brokerage companies with the necessary support to expand in this field, as trading through smart phones represents a wonderful addition that caters to the evolving needs of investors and allows them to trade on the market anywhere they are.”