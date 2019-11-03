Dubai Financial Market Celebrates The “Flag Day” - H.E. Essa Kazim: “This Occasion Underlines Loyalty Towards Our Beloved Homeland And The Astute Leadership”

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today celebrated the “Flag Day”, as the UAE flag was hoisted and national anthem was played in the presence of DFM employees, investors as well as brokers.
His Excellency Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM said: “We are honored to congratulate the leadership and people of the UAE on this occasion, which provides an unprecedented example of loyalty towards our beloved homeland and the astute leadership.”
The Flag Day is an annual celebration in order to honor the flag through series of simultaneous events with nationwide participation from citizens and residents of the UAE.