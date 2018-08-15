Dubai Financial Market Achieves 100% Compliance In Local Public Listed Companies’ Disclosure Of Q2-2018 Results

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced that its local public listed companies have recorded a 100% compliance regarding the disclosure of Q2-2018 results within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the period.
The total number of UAE public and private joint stock companies as well as the dually-listed companies on DFM, which disclosed their second quarter results, reached 65 companies. Meanwhile, DFM suspended trading on Arab Insurance Group B.S.C. (Dual listed company) & Al Safwa Mubasher Financial Services PrJSC (Private listed company).
The Exchange submitted a detailed report to the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) including the disclosure dates and its remarks on the disclosures according to SCA requirements.