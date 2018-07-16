DTCC Named To The Forbes Best Employers List

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, has been recognized as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers” from Forbes. The designation is a first for DTCC, which has offices in Jersey City, Boston, Dallas and Tampa in the United States and many more around the globe. DTCC was ranked as one of the top 500 companies across 25 industries. Forbes awards the designation based on criteria that includes creating a working environment where employees feel happy, inspired and well-compensated.
“DTCC opened its first office in the tri-state area 45 years ago, and since that time, we have remained focused on being a world-class employer,” said Anthony Portannese, Chief Human Resources Officer at DTCC. “It is great to receive this recognition from Forbes, as it validates our steadfast efforts to create an environment where employees feel valued and can do their best work.”
Forbes polled respondents anonymously through various online panels across topics including wages, benefits, diversity, advancement opportunities, whether the respondent would recommend the company, and more.
Mr. Portannese added, “When employees can bring their full selves to work, representing different views, perspectives and backgrounds, organizations are able to deliver even better results while cultivating a workplace where teams excel.”
As a critical financial infrastructure provider, DTCC offers its employees the opportunity to work on challenging assignments including projects that leverage the latest fintech innovations, enabling the firm to deliver initiatives that truly transform the global financial markets.
In addition to the latest ranking from Forbes, DTCC also achieved a 100% rating on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index and was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality for the sixth consecutive year. Additionally, more than 44 percent of DTCC employees belong to one or more employee networks that focus on inclusion, professional development and leadership opportunities.
Today, DTCC employs over 4,300 staff globally, with almost 1,400 in Jersey City alone.
