DTCC Appoints Tim Lind As Head Of Data Services - Industry Veteran To Oversee The Growth And Evolution Of The firm’s Data Services

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced that Timothy Lind, former Global Head of Financial Regulatory Solutions at Thomson Reuters, has joined the firm as Managing Director of DTCC Data Services. Mr. Lind will be responsible for guiding the firm’s data businesses, including services that leverage the vast amounts of data derived from DTCC’s global processing platforms while ensuring on-going alignment with all risk management and regulatory requirements.
Mr. Lind is an industry veteran with deep expertise in global capital markets infrastructure, including the deployment of technology for operational efficiency, data governance, transaction automation, regulatory compliance and risk management. Prior to DTCC, he held roles at Thomson Reuters, where he was responsible for developing and overseeing the growth of solutions to meet regulatory compliance data challenges faced by market participants, and served as a consultant at RTech Advisors. Before that, Mr. Lind worked at Omgeo (now a part of DTCC) as its Chief Strategy Officer. His previous experience includes positions at GoldenSource Corporation, CEB TowerGroup, SWIFT and Brown Brothers Harriman. He has also worked extensively with industry associations promoting data standards in the financial services industry.
Commenting on the appointment, Tim Keady, Managing Director and Head of DTCC Solutions, said, “Tim brings to DTCC more than 25 years of domestic and international experience in the capital markets, including a rich background in data offerings. We look forward to Tim’s contributions, working with our community to continue advancing our data strategy with an emphasis on reducing risk, enhancing data transparency and maximizing value for our clients.”
Tim Lind said, “I’m excited to partner with my colleagues and the industry to identify innovative ways to increase the value of DTCC’s data offerings to enable compliance with regulatory requirements, optimize capital use and more effectively manage risk.”