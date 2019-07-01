DriveWealth Partners With Sigma Securities And Trove Technologies To Launch First Digital U.S. Equities Trading Product In Nigeria - DriveWealth Platform To Power Groundbreaking Product For Nigerian Retail Investors

DriveWealth, LLC<http://www.drivewealth.com>, a U.S. based leader in global digital trading technology, today announced a new partnership with Sigma Securities Limited, a leading Nigerian brokerage firm, and Trove Technologies<https://troveapp.co/>, a cutting-edge Africa-based financial app developer. The DriveWealth platform is the engine for the new offering, which is launching today, giving Nigerian investors their first seamless digital access to the U.S. equity markets.
DriveWealth CEO Robert Cortright said: "Making U.S. securities available to investors of any size in countries all around the globe is an essential element of the mission of DriveWealth. We are delighted to work with Sigma Securities and Trove Technologies on this effort to democratize investing in Nigeria by bringing to its retail investors the largest and most liquid, transparent financial market."
Sigma Securities Limited CEO Dunama S. Balami said: "From today, partnering with DriveWealth and Trove Technologies, we have broken through the trading barriers into the U.S. stock market. Nigerian investors can now seamlessly trade U.S. equities. This partnership is a groundbreaking feat in the Nigerian Capital Market ecosystem, and we are proud to champion this cause. We believe that in togetherness and partnership, we can do so much in stock markets across the globe."
Trove Technologies Limited CEO Oluwatomi Solanke said: "At Trove, we believe global investment opportunities should be available to all Africans. As an important market for any company with global ambitions, Africans should be able to reap the benefits of the success of these companies. Our partnership with DriveWealth and Sigma Securities brings the world's largest stock market to Nigerian investors, regardless of spending power. Further, it eliminates the longstanding bottlenecks that have hampered access to this market. A world of borderless investing is a vision that excites us, and partnering with DriveWealth was perfectly in line with that mission."
With customers and partners in more than 140 countries, DriveWealth is the pioneer in bringing digital access to the U.S. securities market for investors around the world. The company, which launched its patent-pending real-time fractional share trading capabilities in 2016, was founded with the mission to democratize investing in the U.S. stock market by making it available to everyone, globally, at an affordable cost. Feature by feature, DriveWealth has eliminated many of the barriers investors typically encounter with legacy brokers, creating its own proprietary infrastructure that allows investors to purchase securities without minimum account balances, high transaction costs or full share quantities. Today, DriveWealth provides this innovative investing technology and its own customizable suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) to partners all over the world, allowing investors everywhere to gain access to the highly stable, liquid and regulated U.S. stock market with a fully accessible, straightforward user experience.
