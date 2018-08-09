Dr Patrick Strange Retires From NZX Board

NZX announces Dr Patrick Strange’s intension to retire from the board. Dr Strange will step down by the exchange’s 2019 annual meeting.
Dr Strange is a distinguished director and has served on the board of NZX since April 2015. He has made a significant contributed to the development of the exchange’s refreshed strategy, energy and dairy markets, and the recent divestment of its non-core businesses. Dr Strange also served as member of the audit and risk and clearing committees.
Dr Strange was recently appointed Chair-elect at NZX listed issuer Auckland International Airport. His decision to retire from the NZX board reflects the additional responsibilities he will have in this role, alongside his other high profile directorships at Chorus, Mercury and Essential Energy in Australia.
NZX Chair James Miller commented: “Patrick has made an exceptional contribution to NZX during his time on the board. He is an experienced chief executive officer and director, with considerable skills in executive management and governance, which NZX benefited greatly from. On behalf of the team at NZX we wish him well with his new responsibilities.”
The board will provide an update on Dr Strange’s replacement in due course.