Dr Michael Josef Lappe To Be New General Counsel At Deutsche Börse AG

Dr Michael Josef Lappe (60) is to be the new General Counsel at Deutsche Börse AG as of 1 March 2018. Michael Lappe is currently working as a lawyer in the consulting and transaction business and as Senior Counsel has various mandates with international legal consulting firms. Until 2012, he was corporate and M&A partner with a focus on the financial services industry among others for more than 20 years and long-time senior partner at the international law firm Linklaters, which included stints in London, Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. There, he was a leading corporate and M&A expert with a focus on the financial services industry.
“I am delighted to gain a proficient and internationally experienced lawyer for this responsible position in Michael Lappe,” said Dr Theodor Weimer, CEO of Deutsche Börse AG.
Michael Lappe will be replacing Dr Roger Müller (56), who is leaving Deutsche Börse Group by mutual agreement at the end of February 2018. This departure allows Dr Müller to fulfil his wish to change direction to new technologies and services. Roger Müller has held the position of General Counsel since April 2003, and in this role as well as his Managing Director role, has been involved in many key company decisions. Prior to this, he held various positions at several major banks and a renowned law firm.
“We are bidding farewell to a commendable member of our team in Roger Müller, who has made valuable contributions to many important Group projects over the past 15 years. The Executive Board would like to thank him for his great commitment and wishes him all the best for the next chapter of his career,” said Dr Theodor Weimer.