Dolfin Bolsters Investment Committee

Dolfin, an independent and agile wealth management platform, has appointed four new members to its Investment Committee. David Schneider and Kevin Sullivan have joined following the firm’s recent acquisition of Falcon Private Wealth Ltd., Jaspal Sian and Phoebus Theologites have been members since April.
Simon Black, Head of Investment Management, chairs the Committee that also includes Georgios Ercan, Head of Sales; Nick McCall, Head of Wealth Management; Amir Nabi, COO; Denis Nagy, CEO; and Adrian van den Bok, Head of Dolfin’s Malta-based AIFM.
The Investment Committee is deliberately broad, composed of a team of investment professionals with long experience covering various mandates - including discretionary, advisory, UK Tier 1 investor visas, fund selection and private investment opportunities – and leveraging all asset classes and currencies.
The backgrounds of the recently appointed members of the Investment Committee are:
- David Schneider, Senior Investment Manager: David is a multi-asset investment manager with 13 years’ experience managing ultra-high-net-worth individuals and trusts with Falcon Private Wealth Ltd. David has specialised in UK equities, fixed income and alternative investments..
- Jaspal Sian, Head of Asset Allocation: Prior to joining Dolfin, Jaspal was the Head of UK Balanced Funds for AXA Investment Management and a member of AXA’s Global Asset Allocation Team. Previously, he was a senior consultant for Mellon Global Investments, advising on the creation of portable alpha and alternative investment products from established global equity funds.
- Kevin Sullivan, Senior Investment Adviser: Kevin has extensive wealth management experience, dealing with high-net-worth private clients as well as institutional clients from the banking and insurance industries. He is particularly experienced in advisory investment management and was a co-founder and, for many years, the CIO of Clariden Asset Management London, which was sold to Credit Suisse.
- Phoebus Theologites, Investment Committee Secretary and Consultant to the Board: Phoebus has 28 years trading and asset management experience across all asset classes, most recently as MD at UBS AM. Previously, he was Head of two Wealth Management entities and Global Head variously of Equity Quantitative Trading, Structuring, Execution and Trading Risk at CDC-IXIS, Toronto-Dominion and ABN-AMRO/RBS. Earlier, he traded currency, interest-rate, credit, equity and hybrid exotic derivatives at Bankers Trust, Credit Suisse, Bear Stearns and Gen Re.
Denis Nagy commented: “The talent of our Investment Committee is crucial in setting appropriate strategies, identifying and selecting themes and providing strong governance. Each new appointment brings to their role extensive experience with a unique viewpoint. This enables the committee as a whole to challenge and test the investment decisions we make across asset classes in order to better serve our clients.”