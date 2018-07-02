The Nordic Growth Market stock exchange is pleased to announce that DNB Bank ASA has been approved as a member at NGM. DNB is expected to participate in trading commencing July, 2018.
“Today it is our pleasure to announce that DNB has been approved as a new member of the exchange. The fact that DNB has become a member of the exchange is another sign of the strength in NGM’s offer. We already offer the largest selection of exchange traded products in the Nordics and now we also have more than 200 listed Nordic companies. The value for banks of being connected to NGM increased further following the migration of Spotlight Stock Market into our trading system”, says Tommy Fransson, Deputy CEO of NGM.