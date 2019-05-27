Dion CFO Gopala Subramanium Named “Fintech CFO Of The Year 2019” At Acquisition International Global CFO Excellence Awards

Dion Global Solutions (Dion | BSE: 526927) today announced that Gopala Subramanium, their Chief Financial Officer, was named the Fintech CFO of the Year 2019 - South Asia award by Acquisition International.
With several years of success to its name, Acquisition International’s Global CFO Excellence Awards celebrate the pioneering work and tireless efforts of the Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) who nurture their company’s financial stability and growth. The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.
Gopala has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry and holds expertise in the area of financial reporting and analysis, business modelling/projections, driving & monitoring AOPs, budgets, performance, sales behavior and various cost saving/control initiatives. As the Chief Financial Officer at Dion, Gopala leads financial operations of the company globally and also plays an instrumental role in developing the company strategy.
Dion’s CEO, Michel Borst commented, "As a senior leader in our organisation, Gopala has played a key role in our company's success. We are continually inspired by his commitment to power the potential of Dion Global, and I am pleased to congratulate him on this noteworthy accomplishment."
Kean Williams, COO at Dion commented “I’m delighted to see Gopala recognised for his hard work. His years of experience in the financial and technology industry have been extremely valuable in helping us operate as a leading FinTech provider across the globe."
On receiving the award, Gopala said, “I’m truly humbled to receive this honour from Acquisition International. This award is testament to our committed employees at Dion, who work hard to drive our success every day. They are really good people and I look forward to delivering value for our customers, employees and shareholders in the years to come.”
Commenting on the success of deserving winners, Katherine Benton, Awards Coordinator at Acquisition International, said: “Working in such high-pressure positions from behind the scenes deserves recognition, and I am proud to show the hard work of my winners and wish them the best of luck for the future.”